Jeremy Watson

On July 12, 2021 Jeremy Jay Watson went to be with the Angels at the young age of 45 after a long battle with liver disease.
He was born on January 24, 1976 in Tucson but lived his life in Lakeside, AZ. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting and fishing with his family. He loved being an uncle and absolutely loved being "Papa" to his 3 grandchildren, they were his world and softened his heart.
Although he prided himself on being a "tough guy" he truly had a big heart and loved his family and true friends. He might grumble but would always be there with just a phone call. All he had to do is give you the "Jeremy chuckle" and grin and it made you smile and know you were his friend.
He was preceeded in death by grandparents Murl and Doris Watson and Uncles Jim Watson and David Watson. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Tiffany (Barton) Watson (who is also his high school sweetheart) and his son Bradley (Amber) Watson. His parents Randy and Lana Watson, mother Robin Stewart and siblings Amy Watson, Jimmy Watson, Darren Fulks and Keith Kimbrough and grandchildren Connor, Tanner and Lakota "Sister".
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hollows in Show Low on September 12, 2021 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a liver disease foundation in his name or to help his wife with expenses at https://gofund.me/0dcf1fb2
