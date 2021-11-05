Jerrald Hatch

Jerrald Leslie Hatch, our beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa completed his earthly mission on October 28th after living a life dedicated to the Lord and his family, deeply impacting all who knew him.
Jerrald was born on September 28, 1948 in Holbrook Arizona. He was the second son of Sheldon and Irene Hatch. Jerrald graduated from Snowflake High School in 1966 and went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints in the North Central States Mission. This laid a foundation for the rest of his life. He served in many capacities and touched many lives.
It was during his time at BYU that he met the beautiful, Colleen Busby. The two were sealed in the Mesa Arizona temple and started their forever family on September 3, 1971.
Jerrald returned to Taylor to help run his fathers business, Hatch Construction and Paving, Inc. and later Hatch Concrete, Inc. Alongside his brothers, Jerrald dedicated much time in creating a successful business that allowed him to build many relationships that continued throughout his life. He always practiced business with the utmost integrity and fairness.
Jerrald valued his family, faith and hard work. He was a devoted husband and father. His children and grandchildren are his greatest joy and proudest accomplishments. He had an immensely kind heart, and a devotion to the Lord that never wavered.
He had a contagious laugh and enjoyed making others laugh with his jokes. He loved to make new friends and cherished the old. He never failed to start a conversation with a stranger and strived to leave people a little better than he found them.
Jerrald completed his earthly mission October 28th surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sheldon and Irene, sisters Sherene and Doris, his brother Ray, daughter Kaylene and grandson Jacob.
He is survived by his wife Colleen, of 50 years, and his 9 children, Jason, Trisha, Jared, Jake, Jarom, Amber, Jena, Kalicia, McKala. 40 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday November 5, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the Jared Hatch residence, 101 North 100 East Taylor, Arizona. The funeral will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 309 W. Willow Lane, Taylor AZ 85939. Viewing at 10 am.
