Monday, April 20, 2020, our beloved mother and grandmother Jerri Freeman, age 88, departed this life of natural causes and will be reunited with the love of her life; our father and grandfather Jim Freeman (deceased). Jerri was a Winslow, Arizona, native and the daughter of Dan and Vivian Hitchcock (both deceased). Jerri and Jim raised four children in Winslow; Dan (wife Candice and daughter Devin), Janet (husband Ken and sons Rick and Riley), Bruce (wife Pauline and daughter Christina), and Craig (wife Mary and daughter Sara and son Derek).
Throughout her life she fiercely loved and supported her family and passionately supported veterans, medical relief, arts, and environmental organizations in the Valley of the Sun and White Mountains communities where she resided. She loved challenges and was an avid hiker, trail repairer, and amateur archaeologist.
Her wish was to be cremated, and due to the challenges the nation is facing our family has decided not to have a memorial service.
Anyone wishing to join with us in celebrating her life is encouraged to donate to any of the following organizations: Walking Down Ranch Veterans Village Lakeside – Lakeside, Arizona, walkingdownranch.org; White Mountain Nature Center Pinetop, Arizona, whitemountainnaturecenter.org; White Mountains Tracks Trail System 958 S. Woodland Rd. Lakeside, Arizona, 85929, www.trackswhitemountains.org/; or the Arizona Archaeological Society, SanTan (Queen Creek) www.azarchsoc.org/.
