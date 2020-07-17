Jerry Baylish III, passed away on June 17, 2020 in Whiteriver, Arizona. Jerry was known as Little Foot, Birdie and Cheeseburger. He was born on December 6, 1999 to Jerry Baylish, Jr and Stephanie Altaha. He was raised by his grandparents, Georgianna & Herman Truax.
Jerry loved art, he could draw anything on a whim, along with art, he loved spending time fishing and hunting. He attended school at Theodore Roosevelt Jr. High, he then moved to Oklahoma and attended Anadarko High School.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Georgianna and Herman Truax, his natural parents, Jerry Baylish, Jr. and Stephanie Altaha; daughter, Shania Lynn Baylish; companion, Shania Keysha Nashviar; brother, Jarried and Alaxis Baylish; grandmother, Vina Ethelbah; four uncles, Jonathan and Rosie Baylish, Henry Ethelbah, Auther Martin Ethelbah and Lonnie Ethelbah; aunts, Floria Jensen, Mary Ethelbah, Sophie Ethelbah, Margaret Ethelbah, Gina and Keith Loas; God-Parents, Tony & Darlene James.
Graveside Services were held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Canyon Day Cemetery.
