Jerry Hoover

Jerry Ann Hoover died on Dec. 24, 2020 in her home in Lakeside Arizona. A resident of the White Mountain since 1968, Jerry Ann was born on Dec. 22, 1940 to Horace and Euna Cook in Lamesa, Texas.
On April 22, 1960 she married the love of her life, Roy Hoover. They were blessed with two children and together they shared joys and sorrows for 54 years. Jerry enjoyed gardening and fishing with her family. She lived her life with GRACE in her heart (God’s Riches at Christ’s Expense). Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and two dogs, Major and Bandit, who gave her hope after living with MS for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy and sister Sandra. She is survived by her son Danny, daughter Felicia, her grandchildren Christine, Elizabeth, Austin and Audra, and her beloved pets Major and Bandit.
Services to honor Jerry Ann's life will be held At Saint Mary's church in Pinetop AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jerry Ann’s favorite charity, www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
