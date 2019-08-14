Jerry Hudson

Jerry Ray Hudson, 68, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Show Low, after spending a beautiful morning with his wife at the Show Low Farmers' Market. He was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Ojai, California to Joseph M. and Edna L (Langston) Hudson.
Jerry was a hard worker throughout his life and always made friends where he worked. For the past several years, he worked for Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in the shipping and receiving department. He was the kind of a man who would give the shirt off of his back to clothe someone in need. He was a good Christian man and strived daily to live the Lord's Gospel, especially in His admonition to "love one another." In his youth, his parents taught him the importance of serving his fellow man and how to live by "the golden rule." That served him well throughout the rest of his life.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharilyn F. Hudson; two sons; two step-children: Penny Jean Gonzales and Danny Viel; two nieces, Vicki and Sandy; one brother Jack Hudson; and three grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by nine of his brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Silver Lake Family Fellowship, 8502 Red Fox Lane in Show Low.
Jerry's family is thankful for the kindnesses they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
