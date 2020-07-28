Jerry Huffaker

Jerry Dale Huffaker passed away in Snowflake, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with Parkinson's. He went peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Ivan and Carrie Huffaker on November 28, 1936, in Glendale, Arizona.
Jerry was born and lived his entire life in Arizona. He worked for Phoenix Elementary School District for over 30 years. He enjoyed working with special needs children and received several awards from Special Olympics for his volunteer work. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 24, 1954, though June 23, 1957.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Glorice; his son, Thomas, and daughter-in-law, Rhonda; his grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Keri, and Brittney; his great-grandchildren, Brianna, MaKayla, Sebastian and Aurora.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, and his daughter, Cathy.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Huffaker family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
