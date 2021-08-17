Jerry Lash

Jerry F. Lash, 88, passed away July 30, 2021,. He was born in Missouri in 1933 to Lloyd and Elsie Lash.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jerry Ann Lash to whom he was married for 44 years and with whom he had many adventures; his 7 children and stepchildren Syndi Rutt, Dolores (Dede) Valdes, Donald Lash, Ronald Lash, David Lash, Troy Houser, and Shawn Houser; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.