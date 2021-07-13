Jerry Young

Jerry L. Young of Holbrook, Arizona peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 7, 2021 at his home in Holbrook. He was 73. Jerry was born on August 10, 1947 in Holbrook to his parents the late, Joseph L. and Genavieve (Rhoton) Young.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jana Young of Holbrook; 4 daughters: Tara Young, Kara (Cole) Schumann, Crystal (Todd)Thompson and Susann (Michael) Holland; 10 grandchildren: Kalyn Thompson, Savannah Young, Emily Cheney, Alexis Holland, Autumn Jeffers, Terrance Cheney, Jada Schumann, Neliah Schumann, Mia Schumann and Cole Schumann Jr.; 2 great-grandchildren: Jorden Cheney and Arizia Garcia; brothers, Joe and Jack Young and a sister, Marsha Young.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Holbrook Elks Lodge, 714 Elkdom Ave., Holbrook.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
