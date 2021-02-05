Jessica Cody

Jessica Dawn Cody entered eternal rest on Jan. 21, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. She went peacefully, surrounded by family members, while in the hospital due to illness. She was born on March 19, 1992 to Bill and Loma Cody in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jessica was born with special needs (Downs Syndrome). She was very special, very innocent, loving and a sweetheart. She touched a lot of us in her own special ways. She loved by many. And many loved her… She left us with a lot of beautiful precious memories. “R.I.P., Sweetheart. We’ll always love you.”
Jessica is survived by her mother: Loma Cody; brother: Brandon Cody; sister: Rebecca Danford; godparent: Aluna Mae Potter and many aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives. She had many friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Bill Cody; brother: Dewight Pope; grandparents: Wayne & Neva Armstrong and Elizabeth E. Cody.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Cody Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
