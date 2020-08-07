Jessie Formica

Jessie Marie Escobedo Formica, 93, was born November 6, 1926 in Solomonville, Arizona to Marie Franco and Tomas Escobedo. She was the 6th of eight children and one of three girls.
Jessie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, at her home in Show Low, Arizona, surrounded by her five children, Cathy Sinclair of Casa Grande, Robin Gates (Richard) of Eloy, Leslie Rogers (Allyson) of Scottsdale, Wayne Rogers (Sandy) of Casa Grande and Mary Blanche Saladino (Aurelio) of Gilbert. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and twenty-eight surviving nephews and nieces.
Jessie had excellent secretarial skills. She worked at First National Bank and Valley National Bank in Casa Grande. She worked for the Arizona Department of Economic Security for 18 years before retiring at age 62.
Jessie was a twenty-six year survivor of breast and colon cancer.
She moved to Show Low in 1996. She was an active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and an Auxiliary Volunteer at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center for 20 years. Jessie was an avid golfer until age 86. She traveled to Europe and the Holy Land and throughout the United States. Jessie was a patriotic American who loved God, family and her country.
Services will be held in Show Low on Friday, Aug. 7 with Viewing at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., at 9 a.m., Rosary at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A second service will be held in Solomon, Arizona on Aug. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine.
Burial will be at Safford Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.