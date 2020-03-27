Jill Preston

Jill Marie Preston was born Aug. 19, 1956, in Milwaukee Wisconsin, to Joseph Brick and Carole (Brick) Lewis. Jill, died suddenly March 20, 2020, in Show Low, at the young age of 63. Jill was very talented and shared her talents with many. She was a compassionate and loving nurse for 40-plus years. She worked in Care Facilities, Hospice, and most recently for a county health clinic in Kalispell, Montana. In Aug. 2019, she and her family moved back to "HER" Arizona, "where she had lived before and, had hoped to return. Jill loved her family and friends. She had a gifted way of entertaining and decorating our home for gatherings. Her joy and enthusiasm were contagious. Jill always had a special love for animals including her horse Willie, but none like her boxer dog, Eros. They shared the same zest for life and connection.
Jill was preceded in death by her father; brother Terry, who she missed dearly; and her step-father, Don Lewis. Jill had a firm testimony and a belief in a greater life in the next realm, "we will have faith in his promises in knowing we will see her again. We are confident that she has returned to those who were waiting for her."
She is survived by her mother, Carole; son Chad; niece Nikki, and Dennis Preston, Gayla Cox and many friends whom she considered to be family.
She will be dearly missed. "Our family wishes to thank all who have contacted us during this time. We are grateful for your prayers."
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
