Jim Crosby

James “Jim” Greer Crosby, 83, resident of Stratford, Texas and St. Johns, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Mississippi. He was born March 12, 1936, in Greer, the son of George Ellis Crosby and Florence Greer Crosby.
Jim served his country in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He was a businessman and a rancher.
He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Riggs Crosby, Benjamin Ellis Crosby, Miles Shae Crosby; daughter Candice Crosby; brother Roy Crosby; sister Silvia Clegg, and 16 grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Riggs Crosby.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support 4H and FFA youth showing cattle. Jim was a rancher and loved providing club calves to 4H and FFA youth. He wished to help and reward these youth. Donations may be sent to paypal.me/benjaminecrosby or mailed to Benjamin Crosby 103 Linda Dr. Clinton, MS 39056.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jim’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
