Jim Ferrin

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Jim Edward Ferrin, husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.
Jim was born February 5, 1958 and died July 31, 2021 in Oro Valley, AZ.
He joined the Marines for approximately two years at which time he separated from the military and came home. He eventually ended up driving truck as a long-haul driver for many years. When his travels took him close to Idaho or Utah, he would always let family members know he was in town and that we could buy him breakfast.
Jim loved family and friends and always strived to keep in touch and help any of us who needed anything. He was kind, giving, and caring of others. We could always count on a Facebook message asking what’s up once or twice a month. We would catch up on what was happening in our lives.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Cammie, his parents Jerry & Emma Lou Ferrin, two sisters Elizabeth Ann and Jeri Lou, many aunts, uncles and other extended family members.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Kay, daughter, Shawna, brothers Gary (Pam), Mark (Threasa), sister Jan (George), and grandchildren Kyra, Emmitt and Eli, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews.
Jim’s quirky sense of humor, love of family, and even his occasional lapses of proper etiquette and deliberate ‘political incorrectness’ will be greatly missed by those of us he left behind. Rest in Peace, Jim. You keep being you and we will see you again on the rebound. You will live in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held on September 18, 2021 at the Loyal Order of Moose, 2401 E. South Mountain Ave., Phoenix, AZ 8542. Service will begin at 1:00 with a luncheon immediately following.
