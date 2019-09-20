Jim Holland

James “Jim” Edward Holland, 73, returned to his loving Father in Heaven Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Feb 12, 1946, to Ruth Miriam Cooper and Edward Bert Holland in Owosso, Michigan.
Jim spent his younger years with his grandparents in rural Michigan, and later moved with his mother to Ramona, California, where he attended high school. After being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War, Jim was stationed in El Paso, Texas, where he met and wooed his eternal companion, Jonnie Elizabeth Hart. On May 10, 1969, Jim and Jonnie were sealed (married) for time and all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim graduated from Arizona State University College of Law in 1977. Shortly thereafter Jim and Jonnie moved their small family to Willcox, where he served 26 years as city attorney. There, they raised their eight children: Jonnie, Julie, Jennie, Jim, Jamie, Joseph, Jared, and Jodie. After becoming "empty nesters" Jim and Jonnie moved to Mesa, where most of their children resided. Ever steadfast in his faith, in 2016 Jim retired from the practice of law, and with his sweetheart by his side, served a full-time mission for his church in Alva, OK. Shortly after their return to Arizona, Jim and Jonnie moved to the Show Low area.
Jim was an avid gardener, passionately active in youth programs, and a dedicated Boy Scout leader, even earning the Silver Beaver award. He loved hard work and always had multiple projects to occupy his time. Jim loved animals, housing everything from goats and laying hens to meat birds, dogs, cats, and fish. Even more than animals, Jim dearly loved people, most especially his family. He considered his greatest accomplishments to have been the raising of his family and service to his God and fellowmen. Jim’s word was his bond; when he made a commitment, he was unflinchingly faithful. Jim was a fierce friend and devoted husband and father.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Jonnie, their eight children and their spouses, 51 grandchildren, and one (soon to be three) great grandchildren.
Jim’s family joyfully invites all to a celebration of his life, quirky humor, loving personality, and generosity at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Linden Valley Ward Chapel at 971 Timberland Rd in Linden. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., prior to the service. He will be interred in the Snowflake Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
