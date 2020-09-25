Graveside services for Jimmie Dickson, Sr., 77, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. He entered into rest on September 22, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born November 23, 1942 to Dolly Dickson and Yazzie Greymountain.
Jimmie married Marie E. Kanuho in 1959. He was an outstanding husband, father, and grandfather. He loved everyone, always had a smile on his face and welcomed everyone with open arms. He will always be in our hearts and memories. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
He was a roofer and an avid team roper.
Jimmie is survived by his children, Jimmie (Louise) Dixon Jr., Delphine (Victor) Gray, Gilbert (Jane) Dickson, Gilver (Darlene) Dickson, Phena Mae, Dickson, Jimmie Kanuho, Alvin (Regina) Yazzie, and Alvina (Paul) Joe; Sisters, Eva L. Barton, Lorraine Leigh, Darlene Dickson and Marguerita Gully; Brother, Nelson Dickson, and 18 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie E. Dickson; Parents, Dolly Dickson and Yazzie Greymountain; Grandparents, Frank and May Yazzie; sister Neva Billie; Brothers, Alvin Dickson and Henry Dickson. Grandson Delbert Dixon; grandson in law Delvin Nezzie and Daughter in law, Diane Kanuho.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To share condolences with the Dickson family, visit: silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.