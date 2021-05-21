Jimmie Riley

Jimmie T. Riley died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona from causes incident to his age. He was 88 years old. Riley was born on Sunday, July 24, 1932, in Gila County, Arizona to his parents, the late Sinew Luke and Peela (Quintero) Riley.
A graveside service was held Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.