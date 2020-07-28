Jimmie Walker

Jimmie S. Walker, 77, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Show Low, Arizona. He was born June 6, 1943, to the late Norman C. and Dolores (Papalardo) Walker in Modesto, California.
Jimmie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and following his honorable discharge, he worked as a wholesale floral broker for more than 20 years. Jimmie then went to work for the state of California Department of Corrections in its prison system. He retired as a correction officer at the Calipatria State Prison.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Walker; children: Amanda Walker, Steven (Sharon) Deis, Scott Deis, James (Lea) Beckman; grandchildren: Luca Walker, Nico Walker, Annie Deis, Destinee Deis, Zach Deis, Anna Beckman, Mandi Beckman, Carmen Beckman; and by his brother, Norman (Judy) Walker.
A graveside service with U.S. Military Honors will take place at a later date this summer.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.