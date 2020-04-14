Jimmy Antonio

Jimmy was born on Feb. 20, 1975 to Darlene Goklish and the late Antone Antonio. He graduated from Alchesay High School in 1993 and was part of the Alchesay State Basketball Champions of 1993.
Jimmy was part of the Fort Apache Hotshots (Forestry). He left his job to join the ARMY in 1997, 63 Tango Bradley Tank Mechanic, and was honorably discharged in 2005. He was a proud Veteran always talking about his service and the friends he made in the Army.
Jimmy worked for WIA where he studied carpentry at Northland Pioneer College and helped build houses on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. He worked at the Whiteriver Head Start, McNary Elementary School, and Hon-Dah Resort Casino and Conference Center as a bus driver/custodian. Jimmy adored the children driving them to and from school.
Jimmy was a veteran, an avid reader, and he loved to fish. He liked to spend time in the mountains of the reservation exploring in his jeep, or reading any number of paper back novels, or local and national news outlets. He was well versed in world affairs and would share his thoughts on recent happenings with you if you had a few moments to talk to him.
Jimmy is survived by his spouse of 15 years, Rachael Antonio, stepdaughter, Naomi Cosen, grandson, Dakota Cosen, mother, Darlene Goklish, siblings, Daryl Antonio, Ronnie Altaha Jr., and Michelle Goklish. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Jimmy sustained a foot injury in 2019 and had continued complications which ultimately claimed his life on April 5, 2020 at Banner University Medical Center. He lived his life on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, in the small community of Diamond Creek.
Jimmy’s body will be laid to rest on April 17, 2020 at the Golden Gulch Cemetery in Diamond Creek. This will be a grave side service and the family requests all in attendance to stay in your vehicle until escorted (10 people at a time) to the viewing. Abide by the CDC requirements of 6 feet apart.
