Jimmy Aubery Dunaway passed away February 25, 2022. He was born August 26, 1941, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Ivy Samuel Dunaway (Ike) and Velma Dunaway.
Jim was the second born of four children and had a wonderful childhood growing up along the Pecos River. Jimmy excelled at swimming, diving, and bowling. After high school he went into the Air Force, where he served in the upper peninsula of Michigan. After leaving the Air Force Jimmy moved to Arizona, where his parents had relocated. He got a job at the paper mill where he ended up working for 44 years. He was introduced to Merle Lee by his brother in 1966 and they were married on June 30, 1967. They made Taylor, AZ their home and raised five children.
Jimmy loved the outdoors and spent years as a Scoutmaster, camping, hunting and fishing.
Jimmy is deeply loved by his children, 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Merle, and his oldest son, Jimmy.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Centennial Blvd Chapel, 880 N. Centennial Blvd, Taylor, Arizona, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
