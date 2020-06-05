Jimmy Lavender

In loving memory of Jimmy Dole Lavender, born on December 31, 1959 and passed away on May 20. He lived his entire life on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, living in various places, but always coming home to the small community of Diamond Creek.
Jimmy loved to be outdoors. He was known to many as “Wildman,” because of his ability to live and thrive in the outdoors. He would often be seen outside, walking to the river (Diamond Creek), or picking up cans, chopping wood for people or helping others with outdoor projects like fixing fences. He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry Service and Sunrise Ski Resort in his lifetime, both reflecting his love for the outdoors.
Unfortunately, Jimmy was a victim of COVID 19 and ultimately lost his battle to the disease. He has left behind his companion Beranda Gregg and family; six siblings: Linda Gutierrez, Francis & Bonnie Lewis, Dave & Theodora Borland, Rachael Antonio, Asa Jr. and Lora Lavender, and Joseph Lavender; four children: Terrence Lavender, Danny and Wynella White, Thor Lavender, and Naomi Cosen, and 18 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on June 5, at 10 a.m. at the Golden Gulch Cemetery in Diamond Creek, on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Pastor Kirk Massey of the Open Bible Lutheran Church will be officiating.
The family requests from those in attendance wear a mask, keep with the 6 foot social distancing, and 10 people at a time will be escorted to say your final goodbyes. Reframe from giving handshakes and hugs. Thank you from the Lavender Family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
If you wish to share condolences with the Lavender family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
