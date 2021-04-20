Jimmy Lavender

In Loving Memory of Jimmy “Wild Man” Lavender (12/31/1959 – 5/20/2020). We, the family, would like to invite you to a drive-up memorial dinner on May 1st, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Rachael Antonio’s residence in Diamond Creek, AZ. We would like to thank everyone that helped us in our time of loss with prayers, monetary donations, and labor. This announcement serves as an invitation. Please abide by all CDC and EOC guidelines. Thank you and God Bless you all.
