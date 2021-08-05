Retired Brigadier General Jimmy Coy Pettyjohn Sr. passed away on July 30, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 88.
Coy was born in Kent, Oklahoma on March 14, 1933 to parents William Edward “Bunk” Pettyjohn and Rebecca Sisco (of Texas). He was one of 13 children and was raised in Arizona. He was commissioned through the Air Force Aviation Cadet Program and received his pilot wings in 1955. In 1960 he completed Squadron Officer School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. He later graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations In 1965. Upon his commission, Coy’s first assignment was to Ashiya, Japan in 1955, flying C-119s and C-130s. In 1970 he was assigned as F-4D flight commander with the 555th Tactical Fighter Squadron (Triple Nickel) in Udorn, Thailand and then to the 7th Air Force Command Post in Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Republic of Vietnam. Further in his career he served as support for senior defense officials at the SALT Talks in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was instrumental in negotiating the Strategic Arms Limitations Agreement with the former Soviet Union. He further became the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Assistant Chief of Staff Intelligence US Forces Korea, J2 Combined Forces Command Seoul South Korea, and Director for Intelligence Headquarters US Pacific Command and Intelligence for the Pacific Basin and Far East, Camp HM Smith Hawaii. Coy was a command pilot with over 4,700 hours of flying. He retired from Camp Smith, Hawaii with the rank of Brigadier General on April 1, 1985. His service medals include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Sar Medal, the Air Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster. Coy married Sonya Patricia Frazar in San Antonio, Texas on June 4, 1955. They were married for 52 years and were blessed with five children. Sonya Patricia (Lattuga), Pamela Ann (Gardineer), Jimmy Coy Jr, Jamie Edward, and Jerald Lee. Coy and Sonya had a wonderful life and raised their children all over the world traveling with his Air Force duty stations. In 2007 Coy lost his beloved Sonya due to her prolonged battle with diabetes but was blessed to marry Nilda Arizmendi on March 23, 2009. Nilda was an amazing caregiver and companion for Coy for the remainder of his time on earth.
Anyone that had the privilege and pleasure of knowing Coy, knows of his three greatest blessings: Faith Family, and Country. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints his entire life, and served in many positions, including anything from Sunday School teacher to Stake Presidency member. He was a faithful temple worker for many years. He was an avid lover of the scriptures, both in teaching and reading. Coy was also active in Nevada politics and many civic organizations. They raised their five children to appreciate the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved, golf, sports of any kind, old cowboy movies, and cowboy music. Nothing better than a Hank Williams or Marty Robbins song!
Coy was preceded in death by his beloved Sonya, son Jimmy Coy Jr, and grandson Nicholas Gardineer, along with his parents and many siblings. He is survived by his wife Nilda, daughters Patty and Pammy, sons Jamie and Jerry, along with their families. Also by his remaining brother Ernie, and sisters Juanita and Joan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 7th, 2021 at the LDS church on Valle Verde in Green Valley, 410 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson, NV. A viewing will be held from 9:30am until 10:30am with the service to follow at ll:00am. Internment will be at Palm Mortuary on Eastern at 7600 S. Eastern Ave. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project in Coy’s name.
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-memory-of-Brig-General-Jimmy-Coy-Pettyjohn__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!YAGh9hnTxClBb_Pa3uFIWXZETlhBK0zq4NNmUysz-QRYO8ys1rjQZJKne2TQ1BWv33cJ2fc$ [communityfundraising[.]woundedwarriorproject[.]org]
