Jimmy Dan Zinke, 72, of Show Low, AZ, passed away on February 23, 2022 at home. He was born June 3, 1949 in Roscoe, Texas to Charles and Lucille Zinke.

He later moved to Show Low, AZ, where he worked as a business consultant for many years until his retirement.

A private family memorial will be held for Jimmy at a later date.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.