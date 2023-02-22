Jo (JoLynn) Carroll Halford, 53, although she fought hard, she lost her battle to cancer. She passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Jo was a good mother and a good wife. She loved her husband and children very much. she loved and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved everything outdoors, camping with friends and family, being outside playing with her dogs and grandkids, trimming her roses, working in her garden. Jo was an avid hunter and could shoot anything she aimed at with a bow or rifle. She enjoyed the family and friends' Mexico trips and also going to the lake and taking the boat out with her friends and family.
Jo was a very hard worker in every way. She drove trucks for years, hauling cinders and heavy equipment, and loved doing it. She eventually bought her own pool tile cleaning company and taught her kids how to run it. She turned it in to a very successful business.
Jo is survived by her husband, Ed; her son, Jakcob; daughters, Kinzie (Tony) Girod, Dusti Halford and Jessie (Rory) Hatch. Six grandchildren, Owen, Fiona and Atticus Girod. Amelia Halford. Asher and Baylee Hatch. Her father, John Carroll; mother, Linda Billings; sister, Tracy Solomon; brothers, Donny (Mary) Carroll, Walter (Tawny) Long. Lots of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Jo was loved by all who knew and met her. She will be so missed by all of her friends and family. She will be forever in our hearts.
