Jo Lynne Hutchinson

Jo Lynne Wilbur Hutchinson died following a short battle with lung cancer on April 9, 2020 at her home in Scottsdale. She was born on April 15, 1941 to Josie Brown Wilbur and Ernest Tilden Wilbur in St. Johns, Arizona, where she had an idyllic childhood. After graduating from St. Johns High School, she attended Northern Arizona University and the Church College of Hawaii. She married Brian Hutchinson in 1967 and they had two wonderful children, Matthew and Amy.
Jo Lynne held many leadership positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she was a life-long member. She was well known in the business world, serving as the Chapter Executive for the Greater Phoenix Financial Planning Association for 28 years, as well as other administrative positions. Jo Lynne was known for her enthusiasm, sense of humor, love of music, excellent memory, outgoing personality and her willingness to serve others. She and her husband enjoyed traveling many places around the world.
Jo Lynne is survived by her husband, Brian of Scottsdale, children Matthew and Amy and grandchildren Gregory, Jessica and Andrew. She is also survived by her step-mother, Jackie Wilbur of St. Johns and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jo and Ernie Wilbur, and her brothers, Tilden and Frank Wilbur.
A private funeral was held for family members on April 17, 2020 in Scottsdale, followed by a graveside service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and Hospice of the Valley.
