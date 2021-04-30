Joan Taylor Leoffler of Lakeside, Arizona peacefully passed away on April 27, 2021. She was 92. Joan was born on October 19, 1928 in Canastota, New York to her parents Arthur and Gladys (Harrison) Taylor.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
