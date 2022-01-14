JoAnn Kortsen

JoAnn Stansberry Kortsen, 95, passed away on January 3, 2022, in her home in Show Low, AZ, with family by her side. She is survived by her son, Kort, 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Auntie. JoAnn was especially grateful for the compassionate love and friendship given to her from Vikki, her daughter-in-law.
JoAnn was born in Buckeye, AZ, to Harry Robert and Lura Sanders Stansberry. When JoAnn was 6 years old, they moved to Mesa where she attended school, graduating from Mesa High School. It was while in high school that she met her eternal sweetheart, Benny Kortsen. They were married right before he left to go into WWII. When Benny returned from the war, they settled in Stanfield, AZ, where Benny worked with his family on the farm. Benny and JoAnn welcomed 3 children into their family, Ronald Benjamin, Marsha Lynn, and Kort. Many happy years were spent in Stanfield with friends and family, making memories that are still warm in our hearts.
JoAnn was active in the Cotton Wives, March of Dimes, volunteering at the Homako Hospital and with the school district. She and Benny were involved in promoting cotton in the area, including activities with the Arizona Cotton Growers.
After retiring from cotton farming, JoAnn and Benny, with son Kort and Stephanie, purchased a parts store in ShowLow, AZ. JoAnn and Benny lived in ShowLow, active in the community, but always supportive of and participating in family activities and events.
While JoAnn will be greatly missed by all who lovingly knew her as Mother, Nana, Auntie, and Friend, she has been joyfully welcomed home by those who have preceded her in death: Her beloved husband, Benny, son, Ron, daughter, Marsha, granddaughter, Shauna, her two sisters, Betty and Dolores, and her parents.
Services will be held January 15, 2022. A Visitation, at 10:00 AM, will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life, 11:00 AM, at Meldrum Mortuary (52 N. Macdonald, Mesa). Interment at Mesa City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that contributions in JoAnn’s name be made to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, in Show Low.
