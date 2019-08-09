Joann Rothrock

Joann Konarski Morgan Rothrock gave up her fight with ovarian cancer May 3, 2019, in Wagon Wheel. She was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Baltimore City, Maryland.
JoAnn will be remembered for her love of animals, the outdoors, her ability to hike and her wonderful photographs of both wildlife and people. "We will miss her wicked sense of humor and her beautiful smile."
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie Konarski and brother Michael Konarski.
She is survived by her husband, David A. Rothrock of Wagon Wheel; brother James Konarski of Maryland; one stepchildren Gage (Christal) Rothrock of Colorado and Cara Greene (Drew) of Tucson; step grandchildren Wyatt and Aliana Greene of Tucson.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Woodland Lake Park at Ramada 1. It will be potluck, so bring a dish to share along with your own beverages.
Donations may be made in JoAnn’s memory to care for the animals at the Humane Society of the White Mountains. For questions, call Dave at 928-242-4617.
