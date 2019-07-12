JoAnna Wakefield

JoAnna Mae Wakefield, 83, died July 5, 2019. She was born July 3, 1936, to John Phillip Olivier and Lula Mae (Stine) Olivier. She married Ralph R. Wakefield Jr. March 22, 1954.
Ralph R. Wakefield joined the Navy and JoAnna enjoyed traveling with him. Their oldest daughter, Connie Sue (Wakefield) Cobb was born in Washington and their second daughter Sheryl, “Sherrie,” Ann (Wakefield) Fletcher was born in California. They then bought their first home in Apache Junction. Their third child, Richard, “Ricky” Allen Wakefield was born in Superior and their fourth child Phillip Eugene Wakefield was born in Mesa.
JoAnna’s parents moved from Iowa to Apache Junction, when she was a teenager due to her health issues. She graduated from Florence High School where she excelled on the basketball team. She suffered a brain injury when the school bus was in an accident which resulted in seizures throughout her life. She loved to share the story of her parents taking her to an Oral Roberts Crusade, where he prayed for her brain injury. She felt the healing powers of our Heavenly Father that day. She enjoyed a long life due to that healing.
JoAnna worked throughout her life and raised four kids. She worked as stay-at-home Mom, a cashier at a grocery chain and the Green Stamp store, MVD in Mesa, 1st Interstate Bank in Gilbert and Pinetop. Her most cherished accomplishment was working for the Lakeside Senior Center. She loved accounting and volunteered at Lakeside Baptist Church. She also kept books for her son, Phillip and his wife Kim’s company, Mountain Man Mobile Home Set Up and Construction.
She fulfilled a dream by building their dream home in Gilbert. After the death of their son “Ricky” in a dirt bike accident, they followed their dear friends John and Lee Bailey and moved to Pinetop. They bought a Cabin and RV park in Pinetop, where they made many friends. After a few years they decided to sell and bought a home in Lakeside. They enjoyed this home until their parents were getting older and decided to move Cottonwood to be near their parents.
They enjoyed living in Cottonwood during retirement. They travelled throughout the US enjoying their retirement. Ralph passed on in 2017 and JoAnna continued to live in Cottonwood. A special thank you to our Uncle Dan Wakefield, Sally and Danielle who helped her keep her independence by driving for her and checking on her as she wished to remain in Cottonwood and live independently.
JoAnna is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Alan) Cobb and Sheryl Fletcher; seven grandchildren: Heidi (Dave’) Rodriguez, Racquel Wakefield, Tiffany (Rob) Frajo, Keenan (Jenna) Fletcher, Derrick (Jennifer) Fletcher, Chris (Sherri) Cobb and Jonathan Wakefield; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her husband Ralph and sons Richard Allen Wakefield and Phillip Eugene Wakefield preceded her in death.
Services will be held Friday, July 12, at Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery, 7900 East Main St., Mesa, Az. 85207-8948. Viewing for friends and family will be at 9:30 a.m. and her service will start at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.