Joaquin Kessay

Joaquin Kessay entered into rest on December 4, 2021 in Show Low, AZ, he was born on April 9, 1955 in Whiteriver, AZ.

Celebration of life services will take place on Saturday December 11, 2021 at McNary Apache Baptist Church. Visitation will take place from 10 am to 12 pm, services will begin at 12 pm.

If you wish to share condolences with the Kessay family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.

