Jocelyn Holden, 55, of Hondah, made heaven her home March 10, 2020. She was born Sept. 27, 1964, in Whiteriver. She enjoyed spending time with family. She made it a top priority to take care of her grandkids. She had the opportunity to work at the Apache Tribal Courts in Whiteriver. She also worked more recently for T.L.C. as a support provider. Joyce will be missed for her example of going out of her way to help other people. Everyone that talks to her children mentions how much she talked about them and her family. She had a special relationship with her daughter Savannah who she took in when she was a baby.
Joyce was survived by her daughters, Farrin (Evander) Holden, Fayrene (Matthew) Blie and Savannah Classay; parents Earl Loas Sr. and Leah Loas; brothers Earl (Monica) Loas, Everett (Marlena) Loas and Thomas Loas, six grandchildren and one god-daughter Alaina Lavender.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rosalee Chop Loas.
A wake will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 18, at the Whiteriver Assembly of God Church. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in Canyon Day. Interment will follow at the Canyon Day Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To leave on-line condolences for the Holden family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
