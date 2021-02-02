Fagan, Joseph (Joe) Hartman, age 75 of Enoch Utah, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife Marcia Fagan (Gardner); three daughters, Alyssa Fagan-Clark (Brian Clark) of Glendale, Arizona, Molly (Rodney Cramer) Fagan of Clayton, North Carolina, Katie (Andrew) Branaum of Ferndale, Michigan, and a step-son, Wade (Norma) Gardner of Lund, Nevada.
He is also survived by his sister Trudie Fagan, and his six grandchildren; Emily Coleman, Brendan and Emmett Clark, Madison and Gracie Cramer and George Branaum.
Joe was born Jan. 17, 1946 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to Betty (Hartman) and Lamoin Fagan.
He served his country in the USAF at Hill A.F.B. in Ogden, Utah. There he discovered his love for the mountains, skiing, and flying airplanes. He went on to earn an engineering degree from Penn State, before moving to the Southwest. He was a gifted craftsman, business owner, and an imaginative creator. He was an avid pilot, sailor, and was happiest while in nature with the people he loved. He was always up for an adventure, and he found the fun in everything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
