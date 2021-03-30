Joe Ringelberg

Joe was called home March 4, 2021 by the Almighty God and placed into the arms of Jesus, his Savior. Joe was a strong warrior, battling cancer for 25 years. And he won! The many battle scars were numerous , though, and they eventually wore the brave fighter out. Now he awaits the final restoration.
Born January 30, 1954 in Warsaw, N.Y. When five, his family moved to Arizona to take advantage of the burgeoning post WWII growth. A Marana High School 1972 alum, he served in the United States Marine Corps, 1972-1976, Fifth Marines, aboard the USS Hancock in the Marine Detachment and Images andsubsequently received a B.S. in Forestry from Northern Arizona University in 1981.
He met his future wife, Janie, May 1978 on the day they began seasonal Forest Service fire suppression employment on the old Chevelon Ranger District, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. His forestry career took them to the Davy Crockett N.F. in Texas and the Siuslaw and Willamette National Forests in Oregon. The beautiful Mogollon Rim forests beckoned them home, and returning in 1991, he was the marking crew foreman in the Lakeside Ranger District. Transferring in 1996 to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (Forestry) in Whiteriver, Arizona, he served the forestry needs there until his retirement in 2016.
Forestry was his forte, loving each day in the natural world. He also relished many hunting trips throughout his life.
Joe was a devout Christian man, accompanying his family each Sunday to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Janie, daughters: Emily (Reverend Andrew Cave); Dollie Ringelberg (Randy Monton); granddaughter: Cora Cave; siblings: Mrs. Lynette Neubauer (Werner), Melissa (David) Brady, Bill Ringelberg (Kate) as well as a large extended admiring family of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Tucson, Arizona on April 24, 2021 at 11:30 am.
Memorial gifts can be mailed to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 2035 S. Penrod Lane, Pinetop, Arizona 85935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.