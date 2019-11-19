Joe Walker

Joe Henry Walker entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Joe was born to James Roy Walker and Deloris E. Nichelson on April 2, 1939, in Louisiana, Missouri. He moved to Wisconsin in his late teens and married Judy Hintzke and together they had five children. He was a factory worker and loved cars especially 1948-1949 Jeeps and he restored many of them. He later met Kathyrn in 1982 and they got married in 1983. He retired to Arizona in 2001.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Walker; his five children, Theresa (Shane) Krake, Randall Walker, Jack Walker, Sandra (Terry) Hoier, Roberta Jarvenpal; his stepchildren, Michael (Theresa) Serrano, Rose Ann (Tom) Ryff; Daniel (Cindy) Serrano, Tony (Amy) Serrano, Tim (Ikue) Serrano, and numerous brother and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Walker and Deloris E. Nichelson; two brothers and one sister.
A mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snow in Snowflake, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Walker family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
