Joey Lex Tortice entered eternal rest on Nov. 19, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was born to Lex Tortice Sr. and Rosita Tenijieth on Jan. 3, 1984 in Show Low, Arizona. Most of us will remember him as a caring, funny, serious, knowledgeable and smart person. He was a good son, brother, nephew, grandson and a really good friend to many. His favorite hobbies were fixing electronics and making home-made videos. He really enjoyed everyone’s company and visits. He liked to talk about random things and knew a lot about science. He was a well-educated student. He was highly favored by many teachers throughout his school years. My brother, Joey, will be dearly missed by many families and friends for he was a humble and strong person. Forever in our hearts. We will always love you, Joey.
Joey is survived by his mother: Rosita Tenijieth; brother: Lex Tortice Jr.; sisters: Laurenita Ethelbah and Phlorencia Ethelbah; nephews: Loren Ethelbah and David Dimas III; nieces: Kylie Ethelbah, Fiammetta Henry, Yolanda Dimas and Emily Dimas and grandmothers: Ramona Tenijieth and Susie Dunlap. He was preceded in death by his father: Lex Tortice Sr; grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Adam and Irene Tortice and grandfather: Finley Tenijieth.
A viewing was held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona with the Graveside Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Ponderosa Cemetery in McNary, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the Tortice Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
