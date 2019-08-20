John Ayotte

John Fredrick Ayotte, 89, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Vernon. He was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Cohoes, New York, the son of John Fredrick Ayotte and Evelina Adeline Venne Ayotte.
John served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and was a crusher operator for Superior Miner retiring in 1995. After retirement, John enjoyed working with his hands doing carpentry work building furniture and using his skills to help family and friends. During his recreational time he liked to go camping, but his true love was fishing. Many days John spent time at the lake teaching his grandchildren how to fish.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Lorene Ayotte of St. Johns; son John F. Ayotte of Brierly, New York; daughters, Donna (Dean) Holladay of Show Low; Garnette Marie Knoll (Michael Grass) of Tucson; brothers, Kenneth of Ayotte, New York; Allen Ayotte of New York; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Evelyn Ayotte, brothers, Ronald Ayotte, Joseph Ayotte, Hector Ayotte, Henry Ayotte, Leonard Ayotte, all of New York and sons, Ronald Ayotte of New York and Floyd Edwin Graves of Arizona.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for John’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
