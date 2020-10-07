John Berry

John Floyd Berry, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Henderson, Nevada, on September 24, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1953.
Funeral services will be held at Show Low Cemetery on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. All who want to attend are welcome to do so.
John, also called “Son”, was a longtime resident of Show Low, Arizona and attended Snowflake High School. John moved to Las Vegas in 1990, where he worked as a union painter for Local 159, until he retired in 2011. He was also a dedicated entrepreneur and owned several small businesses over the years. John loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and golfing.
He leaves behind his kids: Julie, Jeff, Jennifer and John Jr. As well as his grandkids: Dylan, Tyler, Mya, Jenna, Daisy, Wyatt and Bo.
He will forever be remembered and cherished by us all.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
