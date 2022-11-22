John Henry Arthur Bremer, born Sept. 3, 1953, in Fairmont, Minnesota to Arthur and Annette Bremer, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord Nov. 15, 2022.

John was a marvelous blend of gentle, serious, generous, faithful, loving, intelligent, playful and humorous. He was raised on a dairy farm in rural Ceylon, Minnesota. John attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Wilbert, then Ceylon High School. He went to college at Concordia Seward (Nebraska) and Mankato State University (Minnesota).

