John Henry Arthur Bremer, born Sept. 3, 1953, in Fairmont, Minnesota to Arthur and Annette Bremer, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord Nov. 15, 2022.
John was a marvelous blend of gentle, serious, generous, faithful, loving, intelligent, playful and humorous. He was raised on a dairy farm in rural Ceylon, Minnesota. John attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Wilbert, then Ceylon High School. He went to college at Concordia Seward (Nebraska) and Mankato State University (Minnesota).
John married Lynne Kuehnert on March 23, 1974. He was a lifelong LCMS Lutheran, active in church attendance, faith at home, and service within the church community as an usher, elder and more. He was a CPA (certified public accountant). His lifelong enjoyment of singing led him to touring with his collegiate choir while a student at Concordia. John loved to play pick-up games of basketball in his younger years. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. He lived in southern MN until relocating to Show Low, Arizona.
John loved people. He could always be found engaged in conversation with others. He had a special way with children and his playfulness remains a fond memory for many. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by Lynne Bremer, wife [Lakeside, Arizona], David (Juliet) Bremer, son [Cary, North Carolina], James (Jean) Bremer, son [Columbus, Ohio], Jeffrey (Harmony) Martinez, grandson [Daly City, California], Jay Martinez, grandson [The Philippines], Jofreign Martinez, grandson [Cary, North Carolina], Jorraine (Timothy) Uy, granddaughter [Mesa, Arizona], John “Jack” Bremer, grandson [Columbus, Ohio], Jameson “Jayce” Bremer, grandson [Columbus, Ohio], George “Geordan” Jimenez, great-grandson [Daly City, California], Tobias “TJ” Uy, great-grandson [Mesa, Arizona], Adelaine “Lainey” Uy, great-grandson [Mesa, Arizona], Deanna (William) Otte, sister [Rochester, Minnesota], Rosemary Rosenberg, sister [Fairmont, Minnesota], Beverly (David) Petrick, sister [Spirit Lake, Iowa], Rebecca (Keith) Bicknase, sister [Jacksonville, Florida], Karen (Richard) Quaid, sister-in-law [West Des Moines, Iowa], and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by Arthur Bremer, father; Annette Bremer, mother; David Rosenberg, brother-in-law; Chad Petschke, nephew-in-law; Karri Zebel, niece, (foster); Krista Rosenberg, niece.
John’s memorial service was held at the Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with a memorial lunch that followed the service.
A memorial service at St Paul's Lutheran Church of Wilbert, 1669 40th Street, Ceylon, Minnesota will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by burial, then a luncheon.
There will be no viewing in Minnesota, as cremation will have occurred following the service in Arizona.
Arrangements were provided by Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona.
