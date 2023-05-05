John Wayne Burton, Sr. passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his home in Eagar, Arizona. He was born on May 18, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of John Calvin Burton and Ruby Dall Potts.
John was a loving spouse, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was an entrepreneur, a problem solver and an inventor. He helped everyone he came in contact with and was constantly looking for ways to help others.
John was married to his sweetheart for 54 years, Rose Marie Lecours Burton. They built a great life and family together. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very deeply. He enjoyed working many years as a tool and die maker like his father. He loved sharing stories of his work and took pride in his work. He always had big ideas and was unstoppable. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, music and stamp collecting. He loved life.
John lived his life with dignity and respect. He beat many odds and overcame many challenges.
Although throughout his life he suffered many rare illnesses, he is the rarest of all and is truly one of a kind. He made the impossible possible. He is so important to our family. He has left a lasting impact on all of us. He is our hero and his life is truly inspiring to us. He is dearly missed by his family, puppy, Bow and Kitty.
He is survived by his son, John Wayne (Carrie) Burton, Jr., Ludlow, Massachusetts; daughters, June Brooke, Eagar; Mary Mahoney, Eagar; Rebecca Burton, Springerville; Tiffany (Dwight) Geisler, Eagar; son-in-law, Freddie Baldanado; brothers, Pat (Drucy) Burton and Bill Stollard, 17 grandchildren, Randy Brooke (Jessica Matonich), Rachel (Joseph) Garrett, Amber (Jeremiah) Johnson, John C. Burton, Evan Burton, Mackenzie Walsh, Connor Walsh, Brady Walsh, November (Michael) Hale, Sean Mahoney, George Mahoney, Brittany Mahoney (Shane Holladay), Robert Burton-Baker, Charlie Baker, Murphy Baker, Rose Geisler, Seth Geisler and eight great-grandchildren, Noah Garrett, Ember Johnson, Ethan Hale, Brynlee Hale, Kodi Hale, Darian Hale, Alexander Brooke and Azriel Baker.
He is reunited with his sweetheart, who he deeply missed, Rose; and his parents, his sister, Annette Lee, his brother, Robert Burton, grandson, Calvin Geisler and son-in-law, Jeffrey Rogers.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Johns’s family, visit burnhammortuary.com.
