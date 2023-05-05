John Wayne Burton, Sr. passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his home in Eagar, Arizona. He was born on May 18, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of John Calvin Burton and Ruby Dall Potts.

John was a loving spouse, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was an entrepreneur, a problem solver and an inventor. He helped everyone he came in contact with and was constantly looking for ways to help others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.