John Robert Castleton, 78, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Vernon, Arizona. John was born July 23, 1943 and raised in Yuma, Arizona.
John served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965 and completed two tours in Vietnam. Following his service, John returned to Yuma, joined the United States Navy Reserve and worked as a Project Engineer in the US Civil Service.
From 1971 to 1996 he was married to Patricia L. Karhan Castleton, with whom he had a son, Clay P. Castleton, who passed away on April 20, 2006 and two daughters, Senior Chief Wendy J. Castleton, US Navy of Yuma, Arizona and Stacy L. Castleton, Rockville, Maryland.
John retired in 1995 and a short time later moved to Blue, Arizona where he was a beloved member of the community and extended family member to Bill and Barbara Marks, Dustin Blakley, Ginger Cheney and their families. John loved helping out on the ranch with spring work and hauling cattle. His neighbors knew they could count on him for help.
John will be greatly missed. He was an honorary member of the Blue River Cowbelles; affectionately referred to as a “Cow Bull” at times.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Accord Hospice of the White Mountains at 928-271-8013 or 5300 Sutter Dr. Bldg. C, Show Low, AZ 85901 or The Blue River Cowbelles at PO Box 74, Blue, AZ 85922.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for John’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
