John Davis

John Charles Davis, 65, resident of Heber/Overgaard, died Aug. 28, 2019, in Apache Junction. He was born Jan. 15, 1954, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Jo and Tom Davis.
Although his family moved several times early in John’s life, they settled in Mesa, when John was 6. He lived there until the family moved to Section 31 in the Heber/Overgaard area in 1988. Living in the White Mountains was John and his parents dream come true from when the family started vacationing in the Heber/Overgaard in the late '70s.
John worked for his dad for many years at Tom’s Carpets, their small family business in Mesa. From there John had many jobs including realtor, bartending, and in his spare time helping everyone he could with general odd jobs.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Tom” and Josephine “Jo” Davis, and three siblings William Paul, Mary Carmel, and Josephine Gertrude.
He was survived by his aunts, uncles and numerous cousins and John’s friend, Thomas Kain, who was as close to being a brother as you could have.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care handled arrangements. www.mariposagardens.com.
