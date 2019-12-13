John Davis died Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 74, in the home where he lived and that he built in Concho. He was born June 25, 1945, in Norwood, Massachusetts.
John was a Veteran of the Navy. He served as a Sea-bee in Vietnam. After his service he went on to graduate from college with a degree in business. He was an avid outdoors-man, he loved rock hunting, mushroom picking and wild flowers. John also traveled the world with his son Keith, who passed away in Sept. 2015. John and Keith are traveling together again.
