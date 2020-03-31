John Howard Easterbrook, 70, of Concho, Arizona, died at his home with his wife by his side on March 22, 2020. He was born on Jan. 23, 1950, in Lakewood, Ohio, to Howard and Louise Easterbrook.
John was a member of Local Union II where he placed first in the Ohio State Carpenter Apprentice Contest. He went on to love building any and everything. John worked in construction his whole life. John moved to Arizona in 1995.
John is survived by his spouse, Lynda; his fur babies, Barkley, Beasley and Zoe; his daughter, Chaundie of Ohio; and some of the best friends in the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Brody.
A celebration of John’s life will be held later this fall for family and friends up in the mountains where he loved to be.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Easterbrook family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
