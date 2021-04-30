John Vincent L. Fitzgerald, 85, passed away on April 19th, 2021 at home in Pinetop, AZ, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded by his parents, Vincent Fitzgerald and Lucy (Weeks) Fitzgerald and his five siblings. Don Michael Fitzgerald, Jim Fitzgerald, Margaret Mary (Fitzgerald) Richenberger, Thomas Fitzgerald, Annie “Baby” Fitzgerald.
He is survived his wife of 60 years, Mary Roberta (Bennett), whom he met at St Mary’s High School in Phoenix. They married, had three daughters, Shelly M. (Hartman), Linda L. (Elder) and Kari A. (Hull). They have five grandchildren, Stephanie and Shawn Hartman, Tyler James Fitzgerald, Anna and Fiona Hull. They also have one great grandson, Zhane Hartman.
John was a well-known local artist, living in Prescott, AZ for most of his career. He is known for hand carving 48,000 roadrunners - a world record. His career spanned wood carvings, pottery, ceramics, paintings and later in life Doodle Art.
He was an avid poker player, he enjoyed and played football, served in the US Army during Korean war era, and was a much beloved man to all who knew him.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
