John Stephen Flanagan, 73, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Springerville. He was born May 10, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of Donald E. Flanagan and Betty Jane Justice.

John was a kind and generous person, a lover of animals and a true friend to people who knew him. Those of us who knew him will miss him a great deal.

