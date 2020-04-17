John Ford died April 6, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1933, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, to Mary Blanche Allender (Ford) and Marion S. Ford, both deceased.
Also, preceding him in death were his wife, Mary M. Ford, and his daughter, Jessica Loveday.
He is survived by are his son, John R. Ford, and stepson, Billy C. Loveday; grandchildren: Bailey Loveday, Brittani Loveday, and Billy Loveday III; great grandchildren: Gregory Loveday, Grayden Loveday, Roemer Harrison, Caralyn Loveday, and Rosalyn Loveday, all of Gulfport, Mississippi.
During his long and productive 86 years of life, John enjoyed two principal careers. One spanning 40 years in the aerospace, Mace and Titan family of Missiles and shipbuilding industries, LHA, DD963, DD993, LCAC and 20 years as the junior partner of Joel Lawson of Integrity Realty and Associates of Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.