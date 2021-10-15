John Gibson

John Mack Gibson, “Hoot”, 83, passed away October 9, 2021, at his home. Services will be held Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m. MST at the Love Lake Chapel in Taylor, with visitation from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. He is survived by Dixie, his loving wife of 63 years, his children Rick (Lisa), Kerry (Norman), Roni (Ken), Sandi (Dave), and Jason (Tammy), 20 grandkids, 59 great-grandkids, and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Nada and Marsha.

