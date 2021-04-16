John Gonsalves

John William Gonsalves was born July 16, 1961, to Robert and Mary Gonsalves in Phoenix, Arizona.
He graduated high school in Snowflake and went into the family business, Western Moulding. He was a kind-hearted, gentle, and loved the outdoors. He entered eternal rest on February 13, 2021, and survived by his daughter, Shannon Willis; his brothers, Richard and Don Gonsalves and their families.
A celebration of life will be held April 17 at 2:00 p.m. at 1033 North Highland Street, 8 miles west of Snowflake.
