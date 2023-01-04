Dr. John Gregory Boyd, 84, of Snowflake, Arizona passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Dr. Boyd was a beloved dentist to Show Low, Arizona for 38 years; serving generations of patients and touching many lives with his kind and compassionate demeanor. Dr. Boyd developed a family-centric practice with a staff that cared for one another as family.
As a Master Mason, Master York Rite Mason, and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Dr. Boyd nurtured the Masonic Mason teachings and principles for over 57 years.
Dr. Boyd was a gentle and loving man, caring deeply for his family and friends. He was always willing to help a neighbor or carry a grandchild. He also had an adventurous side! He could wrangle a horse, pack out a caribou, and look a mountain lion in the eyes without flinching. His love for the outdoors and hunting took him around the world. He brought home everything from bobcats, deer, ibex, mountain lions, to grizzly bears. He loved to tell the stories of his hunts to anyone who would listen.
Dr. Boyd was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints and served in many aspects and callings throughout the years, including callings in the bishopric and branch presidency. He was a temple worker in the Albuquerque, New Mexico temple, and served four service missions with his devoted wife, Carla.
Dr. Boyd was preceded by death by his son, Jeff Boyd (Suella) on December 10th, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Carla, of 26 years, and their children: Karen (Mike), Russell, Heather (Rob), Amber (Mark), and John II.
Grandpa Greg’s memory lives on through his ten adoring grandchildren: Tierra, Gavin, Tayloranne, William, Giovanni, Peter, Kari, Lorenzo, Daniel, and Cristiana.
A celebration of Dr. Boyd’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 14th, at the LDS Downtown Chapel, 48 N Main Street, Snowflake, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Compassus Hospice Care, 1789 W Commerce Dr, Lakeside AZ, 85929.
